Gov. Polis visits Pueblo to focus on relief for small businesses

PUEBLO — Gov. Jared Polis will be in Pueblo on Wednesday to discuss a proposal to help out small businesses.

First he will attend the grand reopening of a baseball cage, then he will visit the Sangre De Cristo Arts Center.

During Gov. Polis' State of the State address, he said that there needs to be a "double down" on the promise to help families and businesses succeed by taking less in taxes and putting more in paychecks.

Governor Polis promised to "use every single tool at our disposal to save hardworking Coloradans" money.

He also said he wants wants to make it free in Colorado for entrepreneurs to start their own business.

KOAA News 5 will update this story.

