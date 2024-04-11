Gov. Polis states renewed opposition against bill for safe injection sites

DENVER — A controversial bill that would allow safe injection sites for drug users is advancing through the legislature, but a possible veto from Governor Polis could derail the proposal once again.

“The Governor has stated he is opposed to this approach, and believes this is not a constructive way to address substance abuse," said a spokesperson from his office.

"The Governor is supportive of increasing access to treatment options for Coloradans, including funding for more capital construction to increase the number of beds available."

A similar bill failed in a Senate committee during the 2023 session after passing the House. The latest attempt cleared the House in a 37-18 vote last week, with some Democrats joining Republicans against it.

House Bill 1028 would authorize local municipalities to operate overdose prevention centers, where trained medical staff would supervise drug users to prevent overdose deaths.

The proposal aims to curb drug overdose deaths fueled by the fentanyl crisis. According to data from the Drug Enforcement Administration, Colorado’s fentanyl-related deaths jumped from 102 in 2018 to 920 in 2022.

As before, Governor Polis' opposition could likely curb the idea before it clears the Senate. The bill is scheduled to be heard in the Senate Health and Human Services Committee next Thursday.

Similar sites exist in Canada and elsewhere in the US like New York City, but data appears unclear on their effectiveness. Supporters argue it lowers overdose deaths and creates safer pathways to treatment. Opponents say, in part, the sites create more crime and safety issues in surrounding neighborhoods.

“These centers save lives. This bill is about saving lives. And I hope that we do not cave to the fear mongering,” said Rep. Javier Mabrey, a Denver Democrat, during House debate.

On the other side of discussion, representatives like Brandi Bradley, a Douglas County Republican, said these sites become “open air drug markets.”

The Fiscal Note for HB-1028 said there would be no appropriations needed, but there could be an increased workload for local governments.

Rep. Bradley suggested the bill puts the onus on local control to “escape” a fiscal note. She said it would actually cost local districts millions of dollars, citing data from safe injection sites in Canada.

As the Denver Post reported, Denver City Council approved a framework in November 2018 setting the stage for government-approved “overdose prevention centers.” But the vote hinged on the state legislature allowing such sites to exist. As a result, the Denver proposal has been in limbo ever since.

