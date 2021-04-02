Gov. Polis extends mask mandate another 30 days but with modifications

DENVER — Gov. Polis announced Friday that he will be again extending the statewide mask mandate for 30 days.

This time though, the order comes with new modifications.

The updated order will continue to require mask-wearing in all counties in schools (including extracurricular activities), child care centers, indoor children’s camps, public-facing state government facilities, congregate care facilities, prisons, jails, emergency medical and other healthcare settings, and personal services and limited healthcare settings,

“We fought hard to get Colorado kids back in school successfully, and we’re not going to jeopardize Colorado’s return of in-person learning by changing the mask policy this school year,” Gov. Polis said.

In counties that are in blue, yellow, orange, red, and purple on the state COVID dial, masks must also be worn in all public indoor settings when 10 or more unvaccinated individuals or individuals of unknown vaccination status are present.

Counties in level green can lift or modify mask requirements. Level Green requires an incidence rate of 35 or fewer per 100,000 residents.

According to the Governor's Office, the number of counties that are currently in Level Green is 31, representing a population of 238,286 Coloradans. The number of counties in Levels Blue, Yellow, Orange, or Red is 33, representing a population of 5,525,690.

