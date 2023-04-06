Good samaritan suffers stab wounds confronting shoplifters

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department says a good samaritan suffered multiple stab wounds Wednesday after confronting shoplifters.

CSPD says the individual saw a man leave the Home Depot on North Academy Boulevard without paying for their items. The individual then followed the man with the stolen items to the area of 6800 Crest Hill View where the man met up with a woman appearing to have additional stolen items.

The good samaritan confronted the two at this point and a fight ensued, the man that allegedly stole the items began to stab the victim multiple times according to CSPD. Eventually, the victim was able to restrain the man and woman with the help of other people who noticed the struggle and stopped to help.

The man was identified as 27-year-old Jeremy McIntyre and the woman was identified as 22-year-old Krystan Goodman. McIntyre has been identified as a prolific shoplifter according to investigators.

