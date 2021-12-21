Good or bad? Pikes Peak Highway remains open to the summit all Christmas week

PIKES PEAK, Colo. — It’s very common this time of year for the Pikes Peak Highway to have limited access because of snow and ice.

But that's not the case this year.

The roadway is clear and dry with snowfall on America’s mountain well below average.

“We came up to visit some friends who live in Divide, and we decided to make the trip up today since the road was open,” said Sarah Conkle, of Fort Worth, Texas. “It’s kind of monumental, I guess.”

While the highway is periodically open throughout the winter, this year’s lack of snowfall is characterized as atypical.

“Beautiful drive,” said Diane Kuebert, who was visiting from North Carolina. “I was holding onto the edge of the seat, but we made it.”

“It was awesome,” said Stephanie Galarza from Texas. “Scary, but awesome.”

The world-famous cog railway is also running. And not only is there a new visitor’s center — which is touted as a green building — but it’s actually open Christmas week.

“It’s been so warm here and where our son lives in Edwards, the snow is not that good,” Ed Kuebert said.

While drought conditions are certainly concerning, the fact that the roadway is open is a huge tourist attraction Christmas week.

“It’s a beautiful state,” Diane Kuebert said.

