Golden boy may have just become the youngest person to ever ski on all 7 continents

ANTARCITCA - I think it's only fair that this record belongs to someone from Colorado.

Maddock Lipp, an 8-year-old boy from Golden, just possibly broke the world record for the youngest person to ski on all seven continents.

The family claims that Guinness World Records last tracked this feat in 2008, but that Maddock is much younger than that child — so there's a pretty good shot he has it.

Since he was 4 years old, Maddock has slowly been skiing his way across the world (not alone, though. His family comes, too). He has skied in Italy, Morocco, Chile, South Korea, Australia, Colorado, and, as of last week, Antarctica.

"Antarctica (was my favorite) because I got to ski next to the penguins," he said.

In the above story, you can hear more about their trip, and see what it looks like to ski on the South Pole. Also, and maybe most importantly, you can hear why his father wanted to go on this massive trip.