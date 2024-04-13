Gold Camp Road reopens Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to the city of Colorado Springs, North Cheyenne Canon Park, including North Cheyenne Canyon Road and Gold Camp Road, will fully reopen to the public on Saturday, April 13.

Gold Camp Road had been closed for road maintenance and safety precautions due to the Ladders Trail extension on the ridge above the road.

Parks staff do expect that the road will close for short durations of time in the coming weeks.

