Goats return to Bear Creek Park as four-legged fire mitigators

COLORADO SPRINGS — Grazing goats have returned to Bear Creek Park on the southwest side of Colorado Springs to butt heads with fire danger.

Since 1999, Goat Green LLC has brought hundreds of goats to the 20-acre park each year. The four-legged animals are there to graze the dry grass and weeds, reducing the risk of a wildfire.

“These past couple of days where it's super windy, there's a huge fire danger. And it's really good to get that stuff grazed down before any damage could happen," said Connor Hancock, who oversees the goats for hire during their 10-day assignment.

The 425 goats, including about 30 baby goats, move to a different area of the park each day. This year the job of these weed killers is even more important after record rainfall in Southern Colorado last spring. The increased moisture leads to more vegetation growth, which poses a higher risk for wildfire during red flag days.

"Goats are a great way of using an all natural way to get rid of the noxious weeds and they fertilize and till the soil while they're doing so," said Hancock.

The furry spectacle tends to draw families to the park, and for some it's become an annual tradition.

“We come every year. We enjoy coming out and seeing the goats, just watching them roam around and eat," said Tracey Hance.

The goats will continue grazing at the park until Saturday, April 13.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.