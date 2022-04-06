Watch
GM and HONDA team-up to build $30,000 electric car

The Automotive giants announced their plan to have E-V's that cost less than $30,000, almost half the average cost of E-V's.
Posted at 8:22 AM, Apr 06, 2022
MICHIGAN — General Motors and Honda are gearing-up to co-develop affordable electric vehicles.

The Automotive giants announced their plan to have E-V's that cost less than $30,000, almost half the average cost of E-V's. This is possible since GM has been in the works of utilizing next-generation 'ultium' battery technology.

The companies have worked to develop a new and cheaper batteries that will improve the performance and sustainability of the vehicle's, including new potential options like silicone, lithium-metal and solid-state batteries.

GM said it will offer a compact S-U-V 5 and a compact crossover, in addition to 30 new E-V's, for under $30,000 as early as 2027.

Honda wouldn't reveal pricing for vehicles just yet, but the company has already said it will launch an electric Honda and an Acura S-U-V in 2024.

