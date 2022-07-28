Global space economy spending reaches $469 Billion

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Space Foundation in Colorado Springs released their 2022 Space Report showing that global spending has reached $469 Billion, the highest amount of growth between years since 2014.

The report outlines that 90 countries are now operating in space. Over 1,022 spacecraft have been launched into the stars since the start of this year, more than were launched in the first 52 years of the Space Age.

Lesley Conn is the Director for Research and Analysis at the Space Foundation. She says this growth is very positive for the local economy.

"44 cents out of every dollar of revenue in Colorado Springs comes from defense or aerospace jobs. And a big chunk of that is from the space sector," says Conn.

More than 41,000 military personnel and 35,000 civilians have space jobs in Colorado Springs.

With the Space Report predicting that spending will reach $634 Billion dollars in the next four years, that could mean more growth, jobs, and revenue for Colorado Springs.

