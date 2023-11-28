Giving Tuesday: Labeled and Loved embraces and strengthens families with disabilities

COLORADO SPRINGS — Today is Giving Tuesday and one nonprofit embraces and strengthens families with disabilities.

Labeled and Loved was started by four strangers whose lives intersected because they cared for someone with a label. Now they are on a mission to connect moms of kids with disabilities.

The nonprofit provides experiences and resources for them, helping caretakers avoid burnout, and building a network of support. The nonprofit supports families like the Mosers in Colorado Springs. Their daughter, Faith suffers from a very rare neurological condition. Faith's mom, Kati has spent years navigating her feeding, sleep, and growth complications.

Kati says it's a lot of stress and can be isolating being not only the primary caretaker but a wife and mother to her three children as well. Labeled and loved offers reprieve with a once-a-year weekend retreat. This past year, the nonprofit chose Colorado Springs as the destination and Kati found herself surrounded with moms who walk a similar path.

“When you share with people who get it, you don’t feel judged. You don’t feel like you’re sharing a piece of you that you don’t need to hide anymore. You’re feeling like you can share your story with people who get it and who aren’t going to try and fix your kid, who aren’t going to try and give you a solution. Who aren’t going to try and tell you you’re wrong, they’re just going to listen,” said Moser.

“The life of a special needs mom is hard. You’re alone. You are constantly battling therapies. You are constantly taking care of your child and you don’t find many people who get it,” said Moser.

According to the National Institute of Health, nearly all studies have identified parents of children with disabilities to have a 95 percent increased risk for depression and a 90% increased risk for anxiety. Labeled and Loved is on a mission to combat those statistics and help these families create a community.

If you would like to donate to Labeled and Love, visit here.

