Giving Tuesday: Donate money or give time this holiday season

COLORADO SPRINGS — Paying for someone's meal is one way to give this holiday season. You can gift an order at any Pies & Grinders location and then add the receipt to the board. Someone in need can claim it for free.

This project started a few weeks ago. About 60 families have been fed so far.

"It's so heartwarming, they got to feed their family tonight and I know it's a tough economy," said business partner Mike Simon. "You just have to take care of your local community, without these folks, we wouldn't be here in the first place."

He hopes to keep this going year-round. "We don't want to take this down, we think it's a great thing not just for the holidays but it's a nice time to start."

If you can't donate money, you could always give time as a volunteer.

"The vast majority of nonprofits, NAMI included, are heavily volunteer supported and wouldn't be able to function and do the programs that we do without our volunteer base," said its peer programs and volunteer manager Kat Lilley.

She also speaks to Silver Key Senior Services in Colorado Springs, a non-profit also in need of manpower.

"This year, we've really seen a decline in volunteers, as people are sometimes picking up extra jobs and really looking to do things to support themselves financially," said Lilley.

John Osborn has been volunteering at the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) non-profit in the Springs a few days a week for the last year.

"It's just really changed my attitude," said Osborn. "The return that I've gotten here from the investment, time primarily has just been phenomenal."

Osborn said volunteering fits any budget. "It's not just a seasonal thing, it can be year-round, you just don't have to feel good at Christmas time."

Giving Tuesday feeds into Colorado Gives Day on December 5th. During this time, some organizations are matching donations.

Check out how you can help a non-profit near you online.

