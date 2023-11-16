Giving Back: Volunteers rally to put a new roof over a local veteran

COLORADO SPRINGS — A local Army Veteran was gifted with a new roof Wednesday for free.

William Jones is a Vietnam Army Veteran who is living in Colorado Springs. He was selected by a nationwide program to get the roof after reaching out to the Habitat for Humanity for a little assistance in the project.

The National Roof Deployment Project was launched in 2016 by Owens Corning, a composite material company that focuses on roofing materials. The Roof Deployment Project is available to veterans across the country through one of their licensed contractors.

"We're so thankful that bill reached out and we hope that this can communicate to other veterans that there are people who want to help you, even if its small things," said Leah Cowles, Home Repair Manager, Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity.

With the help of volunteers from the Habitat for Humanity of Colorado Springs, many hands made light work of the veteran's roof, re-framing and re-shingling the house.

"It's very hard sometimes to reach out for help when you're a veteran. It's more than you can really imagine because its like, with me it was just overwhelming. There were so many people that wanted to help. That they were literally standing in line to give me help. So it's like if I can help that news to other veterans that they do have a place where they can get help, that's what I'd like to do," said William Jones, the Army Veteran.

