Girl Scouts learn about Space and STEM

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Saturday, hundreds of local girl scouts in the area had the chance to learn about space and earn a special badge with a patch. It's part of an effort from Space Workforce 2030, an organization dedicated to increasing diversity in the Space Industry.

Girls had the chance to rotate between 9 different stations, teaching them about things like asteroids on the surface of the moon, how spaceships land, what astronauts need to do to train for space, and the constellations in the sky.

These girl scouts also spoke with space professionals like engineers, an astronaut, and a former Air Force general.

John Hyten says he's spent the last 40 years learning about space and loves to see the curiosity from kids.

"This is like the best age to ask questions, because they'll ask everything...You get every question you can imagine, but the questions are from a curiosity standpoint, and the cool part is that every question comes back to basic science and math," said Hyten.

Rachel Petty is a girl scout that has been with troop 47180 for the last 5 years. She says after today she's interested

in learning more about space. But she's also proud of how she's grown during her time as a scout.

"It's been really good for me because the first couple years I started girl scouts, I had trouble talking and I kind of stuttered a lot, and now I don't stutter that much," said Petty.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.