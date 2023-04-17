Watch Now
Girl Scouts learn about Space and STEM

The project from Space Workforce 2030 is part of a push to increase diversity within the industry
Rachel Petty has been a girl scout for the last 5 years and says she's learned a lot about the world. On Saturday, hundreds of girls like her had the chance to get up close and personal with space.
A girl scout learns about light and shadows during a space event
COLORADO SPRINGS — On Saturday, hundreds of local girl scouts in the area had the chance to learn about space and earn a special badge with a patch. It's part of an effort from Space Workforce 2030, an organization dedicated to increasing diversity in the Space Industry.

Girls had the chance to rotate between 9 different stations, teaching them about things like asteroids on the surface of the moon, how spaceships land, what astronauts need to do to train for space, and the constellations in the sky.

These girl scouts also spoke with space professionals like engineers, an astronaut, and a former Air Force general.

John Hyten says he's spent the last 40 years learning about space and loves to see the curiosity from kids.

"This is like the best age to ask questions, because they'll ask everything...You get every question you can imagine, but the questions are from a curiosity standpoint, and the cool part is that every question comes back to basic science and math," said Hyten.

Rachel Petty is a girl scout that has been with troop 47180 for the last 5 years. She says after today she's interested
in learning more about space. But she's also proud of how she's grown during her time as a scout.

"It's been really good for me because the first couple years I started girl scouts, I had trouble talking and I kind of stuttered a lot, and now I don't stutter that much," said Petty.
