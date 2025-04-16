Giraffe Mahali passes away at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, keepers mourning a friend

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo staff and giraffe fans are mourning the loss of giraffe Mahali, who was euthanized on April 10, due to age-related health decline.

Mahali was the second-oldest giraffe in human care in the country before his passing.

According to the zoo, Mahali had leg and foot issues that affected his mobility. In 2017 and 2020, he went under anesthesia for treatment, but in 2023, his care team decided that any more anesthesia would be too risky.

Instead, the team decided to change his environment to accommodate his mobility needs.

He was given orthopedic shoes, had multiple places to rest comfortably, socialized with his giraffe friends, and ate well - all things needed for a giraffe to have a good quality of life.

In 2017, keepers noticed Mahali was 'saying no' to training, so the senior animal behaviorist at the International Center for the Care and Conservation of Giraffe at the zoo, Amy Schilz, asked Rick, a keeper, to use his animal training experience to help with Mahali.

They quickly built a trusting relationship.

“Mahali had special needs, and what worked for the rest of the herd wasn’t working for him as he aged, so we worked to find the right nuance for Mahali."



“When we were together, we were really focused on each other, and Mahali responded well for many years.” Rick, CMZoo

Rick and Mahali "stayed focused on each other for Mahali's remaining years, perfecting the animal-human communication that all CMZoo animal trainers strive for."

Mahali's team described him as 'tactile,' as he was known for pulling on keepers' shirts, pushing other giraffes away to be the center of attention, or spending a few extra hours outside when keepers welcomed a new giraffe from the barn to the yard.

“He had a great last day."



“He went out into the yard with an enthusiasm we hadn’t seen in a few days. He soaked up the sunshine and ate lettuce and tree branches while socializing with his herd and our guests. We’re proud of the ‘bonus years’ we’ve been able to give Mahali, and we’re grateful for all the guests he has inspired and animal welfare he has taught us. It’s always hard when we know it’s time to say goodbye, but it’s also our final act of compassion and stewardship for our animals.” Jason Bredahl, CMZoo curator of animal environments and former giraffe animal care manager

He was the first giraffe calf born in the current giraffe barn in 2003.

The team says that they will use what they learned from Mahali and share it with keepers around the world.

"His legacy will live on in every giraffe that gets to live old..."

