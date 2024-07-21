Giants aim to stop 4-game road slide, play the Rockies

San Francisco Giants (47-52, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (36-63, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Hayden Birdsong (1-0, 3.72 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (2-6, 4.61 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -169, Rockies +142; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will aim to stop a four-game road losing streak when they face the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado has gone 22-27 at home and 36-63 overall. The Rockies have a 20-44 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

San Francisco has a 19-30 record on the road and a 47-52 record overall. The Giants have a 30-5 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the ninth time these teams meet this season. The Giants have a 5-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brenton Doyle has a .279 batting average to lead the Rockies, and has 16 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs. Ezequiel Tovar is 15-for-42 with four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Matt Chapman has a .234 batting average to lead the Giants, and has 25 doubles and 13 home runs. Heliot Ramos is 11-for-41 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .238 batting average, 6.67 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Giants: 3-7, .225 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (rib), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (wrist), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

