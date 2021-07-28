Getting to Know our Olympians; What you can expect at Saturday's panel discussion

COLORADO SPRINGS — One of the best parts about watching the Olympics is getting to know the athletes who have their sites set on winning the gold. Three Olympic and Paralympic athletes, who have already tasted success, will participate in a panel discussion with News5, this Saturday.

Before the question and answer session, a huge celebration will be held in front of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum. From Noon until 8 p.m. the museum will host a downtown celebration that will feature live music, sports demonstrations, and even a Japanese ceremonial drum performance.

Then from 4 until 4:45, a question and answer session will be take place. Three Olympic and Paralympic athletes will participate. They include Bonnie Blair, an Olympic Speed Skater, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, a track and field legend, and a young and upcoming athlete, McKenna Geer.

"People are really going to learn what this city does, the community it tries to foster, and that Olympic spirit that is so important here in Olympic City USA," said Alex Adams, Event Coordinator for the Colorado Springs Sports Association.

The panel discussion will be moderated by Renae Skinner, and will be held right on the corner of Sahwatch and West Vermijo, where a large stage will be set up.