Get Outdoors Day Returns To Colorado Springs At Memorial Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Living in Colorado, we get to enjoy a wide variety of outdoor activities. Tomorrow is Get Outdoors Day. It's hosted by the Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance and Colorado Parks and Wildlife. There's basically everything you would want to do outside- You can learn about fishing, boating, archery, shooting, biking, climbing, and more. Admission is free for the whole family.

More than forty different vendors will be out here including the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. Kids have the chance to enjoy the "Touch a Truck Zone" with police and fire vehicles. The first one-thousand kiddos will receive free fishing poles from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Things will be getting started at Memorial Park on Saturday 6/1/2024 at 9:00 a.m. and the fun goes until 2:00 p.m.

