Get Outdoors Colorado Day events at Memorial Park

COLORADO SPRINGS — Get Outdoors Colorado Day, a day dedicated to exploring everything outside in Colorado, is happening on Saturday, June 3rd.

On that Saturday from 9 am to 3 pm, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreational Alliance, and the City of Colorado Springs will be hosting an event for families to engage in outdoor activities. It's happening at Memorial Park and Prospect Lake.

"We love the outdoors. We have so many great opportunities here in Colorado and even in Colorado Springs and so this is our chance to get people engaged than that for them to try something that I’ve never tried before and to really take that first-time experience and then they can run with that on their own," said Area 14 Assistant Wildlife Manager with Colorado Parks and Wildlife Travis Sauder.

While some rain is expected for the weekend, Sauder has some advice about getting outdoors while being safe.

"So it’s absolutely OK to be out in the rain, right? The biggest thing is to watch for lightning in and that kind of stuff and look for its proximity and especially if you’re on the water you want to be really extra vigilant so being on the water in the rain is not a great idea but just being outdoors while it’s raining is totally fine and safe," continued Sauder.

