Get connected with News5’s Eleanor Sheahan

PUEBLO — KOAA News5’s Multimedia journalist Eleanor Sheahan wants to help you share your story. Eleanor focuses on stories in Pueblo County and Southern Colorado.
Have a story idea, an issue or problem you want fixed? Would you like to highlight outstanding programs or people in the Pueblo community and surrounding areas? If so, come talk with Eleanor, she would love to hear your ideas and get to know the Pueblo County community.
You can find Eleanor here:
- Monday, August 5, 2pm-4pm
The Sacred Bean
209 S Union Ave, Pueblo, CO 81003
- Monday, August 12, 4pm-6pm
Pueblo City-County Library District - Rawlings (Main) Branch
100 E Abriendo Ave, Pueblo, CO 81004
- Monday, August 19, 2pm-4pm
Marie’s
297 S Joe Martinez Blvd, Pueblo, CO 81007
- Monday, August 26, 3pm-5pm
Solar Roast Coffee Downtown
226 N Main St, Pueblo, CO 81003
Come chat with Eleanor about the stories in your community you would like to hear. You can also reach Eleanor by email, eleanor.sheahan@koaa.com.
___
Judge rules suspected UCCS shooter competent to stand trial
During a court hearing on Friday, a judge ruled the man accused of killing two people inside a UCCS dorm room earlier this year is competent to stand trial.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.