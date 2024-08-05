Watch Now
Get connected with News5’s Eleanor Sheahan

Eleanor Sheahan
KOAA
Eleanor Sheahan is a Multimedia Journalist for KOAA News5 in Colorado Springs.
Eleanor Sheahan
Posted
and last updated

PUEBLO — KOAA News5’s Multimedia journalist Eleanor Sheahan wants to help you share your story. Eleanor focuses on stories in Pueblo County and Southern Colorado.

Have a story idea, an issue or problem you want fixed? Would you like to highlight outstanding programs or people in the Pueblo community and surrounding areas? If so, come talk with Eleanor, she would love to hear your ideas and get to know the Pueblo County community.

You can find Eleanor here:

  • Monday, August 5, 2pm-4pm
    The Sacred Bean
    209 S Union Ave, Pueblo, CO 81003
  • Monday, August 12, 4pm-6pm
    Pueblo City-County Library District - Rawlings (Main) Branch
    100 E Abriendo Ave, Pueblo, CO 81004
  • Monday, August 19, 2pm-4pm
    Marie’s
    297 S Joe Martinez Blvd, Pueblo, CO 81007
  • Monday, August 26, 3pm-5pm
    Solar Roast Coffee Downtown
    226 N Main St, Pueblo, CO 81003

Come chat with Eleanor about the stories in your community you would like to hear. You can also reach Eleanor by email, eleanor.sheahan@koaa.com.
