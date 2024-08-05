Get connected with News5’s Eleanor Sheahan

PUEBLO — KOAA News5’s Multimedia journalist Eleanor Sheahan wants to help you share your story. Eleanor focuses on stories in Pueblo County and Southern Colorado.

Have a story idea, an issue or problem you want fixed? Would you like to highlight outstanding programs or people in the Pueblo community and surrounding areas? If so, come talk with Eleanor, she would love to hear your ideas and get to know the Pueblo County community.

You can find Eleanor here:



Monday, August 5, 2pm-4pm

The Sacred Bean

209 S Union Ave, Pueblo, CO 81003



Pueblo City-County Library District - Rawlings (Main) Branch

100 E Abriendo Ave, Pueblo, CO 81004



Marie’s

297 S Joe Martinez Blvd, Pueblo, CO 81007



Solar Roast Coffee Downtown

226 N Main St, Pueblo, CO 81003

Come chat with Eleanor about the stories in your community you would like to hear. You can also reach Eleanor by email, eleanor.sheahan@koaa.com .

