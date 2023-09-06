Get a free library card with perks in September

COLORADO SPRINGS — Noel Moya's 3-year-old daughter got her very first library card Wednesday.

In September, the Pikes Peak Library District is giving free special prizes to kids who get a library card.

You can get a free library card at any age.

Those 18 and younger can get free ice cream, a free Ferris wheel ride at Scheels, and a chance to win a 200-dollar gift card.

Across all 15 libraries, nearly 3,000 new library cards were issued just in September last year. A third of those were for kids under 12.

A library card can also get you free access to several museums and attractions in Colorado Springs like the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum.

Moya goes to story time at Sand Creek Public Library every week with her 3-year-old daughter.

"Just to build her mind, when they're so young like this, they're just like a sponge so anything you know that you tell them or the pictures or the colors or words, they just sort of hold on to," said Moya.

Moya said they have many books at home and try to read with her every day.

"They learn you know and become independent in their own learning like once you know how to read, the whole world is open to you, you're unlimited," said Moya.

But not every child has books to choose from at home. That's where the library comes into play.

"Come to the library, let us help you find something, we know that kids are much more interested in continuing to read when they can find the books that they really love," said the district's early literacy librarian Evan Childress.

Six of Pikes Peak libraries are family-focused for kids zero to 5 years old. They include extra fun playrooms, free activities, and the chance to check out toys.

"Which is just really great to get them used to being read to, socializing with other children and families is so important, it's great for the parents too," said Childress.

There were nearly 50,000 books checked out across 15 libraries just last week.

