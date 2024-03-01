General registration for the grueling Pikes Peak Ascent has now opened

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Those looking for the physical challenge of a lifetime now have the opportunity to pursue it as the Pikes Peak Ascent opened for general registration on Mar. 1.

The Pikes Peak Ascent is a 13.3-mile half marathon race, with a special twist.

The race starts in downtown Manitou Springs and eventually finds itself at the base of the Pikes Peak Barr Trail, and this is where the fun begins.

Racers will face the elements and a steep 11% gradient on the trail. They will come face to face with all the natural obstacles the trail has to offer including gravel and rock paths, narrow roadways, and drastic changes in steepness, all while dealing with the challenge of the elevation. The trails are very challenging to fall off of so fret not, you will remain safe in that aspect!

In order to increase the safety of the race, a qualifier is required from those who wish to register in the race.

To see the qualification requirements you can visit the Pikes Peak Marathon website.

For those who qualify, you can expect to pay a $175 fee if you register between the dates of Mar. 1. through May 31. and $200 if you register between June 1. and Sep. 1.

Those who have previously won the race are eligible to gain free entry into the competition again.

Winners from this year will be in the running for cash prizes.

The Pikes Peak Ascent will occur on Sep. 21.

For more information regarding the race and Pikes Peak Marathon, you can visit their website here.

