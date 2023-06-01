Gearing up for US Air Force Academy Graduation for the Class of 2023

COLORADO SPRINGS — Congratulations to the US Air Force Academy Class of 2023. President Joe Biden is set to deliver the commencement address and shake the hands of 919 graduates as they receive their diplomas today.

This year's event is open to members of the public who have already received tickets for graduation. If weather impacts the graduation event and it is moved indoors, tickets for the public will not be honored as security will be tightened. All parking for the Graduation Ceremony on Thursday is at Falcon Stadium.

Heavy traffic in any areas near the U.S. Air Force Academy on the north side of town can be expected due to visitors and people looking for a view of the Thunderbirds' practice and performance. Please remember it is illegal and unsafe to stop along I-25 to watch the aircraft.

It should be noted that Graduation Flyover and Airshow times are subject to change. The flyover occurs after the last graduate receives their diploma and at that moment the class is dismissed signifying the transition from cadet to officer.

USAFA Graduation Ceremony Schedule

6:30 a.m. - Gates open, Falcon Stadium

7:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. - Pre-Graduation Reception (Invite Only), Blue and Silver Club

7:45 a.m. - 8:00 a.m. - Cadet Honor Guard Performance, Falcon Stadium

8:00 a.m. - 8:45 a.m. - Cadet Chorale Performance, Sabre Drill & In The Stairwell, Falcon Stadium

9:30 a.m. - 1:15 p.m. - Graduation Ceremony & Thunderbirds, Falcon Stadium

Bruce Hauknecht The US Air Force Thunderbirds arrive on May 30, 2023 ahead of the US Air Force Academy graduation.

Road Closures

Closures include the Santa Fe Trail and roads under the show area, 11:30 a.m. through 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, and 10 a.m. through 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25. Closures include:



Stadium Boulevard - from Pine Drive to North Gate Blvd

Community Center Drive - from Stadium Blvd. to E. Douglass Drive

Academy Drive - from Stadium Blvd. to Lot 6

The Santa Fe Trail from Tri-intersection Bridge to Parade Loop

For public safety, drivers are reminded not to stop along Interstate 25 or any roads on the Academy to watch any of the Thunderbird performances.

US Air Force Academy Class of 2023

It's a really hard four years, both physically and emotionally, as these young cadets get prepared to enter our military while balancing their academics.

Basic Cadet Training is a six-week program to guide Basic Cadets from being civilians to military academy cadets. They have their physical, emotional, and mental limits pushed.

During the field day, their teamwork is put to the test through relays, distance races, and tug of war.

During the second round of basic training, cadets go to Jack’s Valley.

Jack's Valley is a 3,000-acre rural training area on the Academy where they have their physical limits pushed and are introduced to small unit tactics and guns.

Here are some facts about the class of 2023:



1155 Inducted in 2019

New US Cadets: 1135, International Students: 12, Turnbacks: 8

Graduating: 919

Learn more with the US Air Force Academy Cadet Fact Sheet

Flight Restrictions

The Federal Aviation Administration enacted flight restriction rules across Colorado Springs and El Paso County beginning at 5:30 pm Wednesday until 3:45 pm Thursday.

In addition to traditional aircraft, this also impacts anyone who uses a drone for commercial or hobby purposes, skydiving, hang gliding, balloons, crop dusting, banner towing, sightseeing, model aircraft, and model rockets.

Read the full guidance from the FAA.

Allowed/Prohibited Items at Parade Field and Falcon Stadium

All persons and their personal belongings are subject to an inspection, which may result in a search. The Academy is not responsible for items left at the gates or in the trash receptacles. Storage of prohibited items is not available and security personnel will ask visitors to store the item in their vehicle. On the day of graduation, entry into the stadium is not permitted once the ceremony begins, and guests may not depart the stadium until the Air Force Thunderbirds complete their aerial demonstration. Tailgate parties are not allowed on base.

Items allowed at Stillman Parade Field and Falcon Stadium



Food is allowed but must be displayed in a transparent 1-gallon Ziploc bag. Each ticketholder may have only one 1-gallon Ziploc.

Sunscreen is permitted but restricted to a 6-ounce or-less tube. Bottles and aerosol spray are not allowed into the stadium.

Factory-sealed transparent soft plastic water bottles are restricted to 24 ounces in size. Water is the only beverage permitted to be carried into the parade field or stadium. Exceptions may be made for visitors with medical conditions and for infants.

Infant diaper bags and carrier packs are permitted when an infant is present.

More information on approved handbags

Prohibited Items



Oxygen bottles are prohibited. However, Oxygen bottles prescribed by a physician are authorized.

Illegal substances, including Marijuana, which is illegal on federal property.

Firearms, knives, box cutters, scissors, or any weapon.

Alcohol, glass containers, bottles, cans, aerosol sprays, hard-sided (or Nalgene) plastic bottles.

Handbags larger than 12 by 12 by 12 inches.

Backpacks, including bota bags, wineskins, and camelbacks.

Laser pointers, fireworks, or any item deemed unsafe by security personnel.

Unapproved banners or signs larger than 18 by 24 inches.

Pets. Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant service animals are allowed.

Any artificial noisemaker.

Baby seats or large strollers. Collapsible strollers are allowed.

Seatbacks wider than 19 inches. No armrests.

