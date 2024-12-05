Gathering outside D11 Administration Building to support teachers union Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Teachers and staff gathered outside of the Colorado Springs School District 11 (D11) Administration Building Wednesday evening to support the D11 teachers union during Wednesday's school board meeting.

Members are concerned the school board will decide to end the master plan agreement with the union, which would effectively end the ability for the union to negotiate with the district over issues such as teacher pay, health insurance and guaranteed planning periods.

Teachers who gathered Wednesday say if the school board dissolves the master agreement, it won't be just teachers that will lose out, it will also be the students.

"Our contract protects our rights, but it also protects our rights to speak, and to be part of district committees, and to speak up for what's going on in the schools, and with our students, and in their education," said Carmen Moyer, a teacher in D11. "So, it's important that we have a voice in our jobs and our student's education."

Wednesday's meeting was not a voting meeting. The union will be starting talks with the district Thursday about their contract with D11.

