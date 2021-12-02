Gathering held in Colorado Springs on World AIDS Day

COLORADO SPRINGS — Wednesday, December 1 was World AIDS Day, which gives people an opportunity to support the fight against HIV and remember those who have died from it.

In Colorado Springs people gathered at the Penrose Library to remember those who have died of AIDS since the crisis began.

The gathering on Wednesday was hosted by the "Colorado Health Network."

The gathering included a red ribbon tying ceremony, where people wrote a name on a ribbon then tied it into a ball, which would serve as a visual representation of those who have lost their lives to HIV-AIDS.

"The amount of people that are affected by HIV and or AIDS within our community is high and offering a place and a safe space to come together as a community to remember those we have lost is super important for bringing that community together," said Colorado Health Network's Myra McCoy.

Since 1986, more than 5,200 people in southern Colorado have died from AIDS. World AIDS Day started in 1988 and was the first-ever global health day.

The Colorado Health network provides free HIV testing at their location on South 8th Street in Colorado Springs. To schedule an appointment click here.

