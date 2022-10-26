Watch Now
Gate changes announced at Fort Carson next week

Posted at 12:43 PM, Oct 26, 2022
FORT CARSON — Fort Carson is implementing a few changes to some of its gates starting Oct. 31.

According to the installation, Gate 2 will close at 6 p.m. on Monday and will be closed for the foreseeable future.

Gate 4, B Street Gate, will only be open Monday to Friday from 5 a.m. - 9 p.m. beginning Nov. 4. The gate will be closed on weekends, federal holidays and days of no scheduled activities.

Gate 5 will operate at the same hours as Gate 4.

Officials at Fort Carson added that Gates 1, 3, 6, 19 and 20 will not change.

Gates 6 and 19 will continue to stay open Monday to Friday from 5 a.m. – 6 p.m. The gate will be closed on weekends, federal holidays and days of no scheduled activities.

Gates 1, 3 and 20 will continue to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Drivers are encouraged to find different routes.
