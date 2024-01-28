Watch Now
Gas odor triggers evacuation at Bon Shopping Center

Posted at 10:26 PM, Jan 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-28 00:26:09-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The commercial center is located off of North Wahsatch Avenue north of downtown Colorado Springs.

Lieutenant Brian Ebmeyer from the CSFD told News 5 that crews responding to the call for service measured abnormally high levels of gas coming from the building. Additional fire crews, including a HAZMAT unit, were dispatched to the scene.

Multiple stores, including the Safeway supermarket, were evacuated as a precaution. Firefighters worked to ventilate the building.

Colorado Springs Utilities will investigate the source of the gas odor.
