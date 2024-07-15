Gas odor smelled in Monument and Woodland Park, Black Hills Energy aware of issue

WOODLAND PARK — Residents of Monument and Woodland Park may have smelled natural gas around their communities Monday.

According to Black Hills Energy, an "issue" has caused them to purge the natural gas systems in the area of an over odorant issue.

According to the energy company, the issue was first reported in Monument on Sunday and Black Hills Energy has been working with the Woodland Park and Monument Fire Departments to address calls or potential leaks.

The smell is Mercaptan, an additive put in natural gas to identify leaks, however, if you smell natural gas, leave your home and call Black Hills Energy to investigate if there is a leak by calling 888-890-5554 or 911.

Gas may be smelled for the rest of the day in both Woodland Park and Monument as technicians continue to purge the system until levels come back to normal. The company says if you are near where the purge you will hear a loud hissing sound.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

