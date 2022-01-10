Watch
Gas line hit causes Markets at Mesa Ridge Parkway to be evacuated

City of Fountain
Posted at 4:45 PM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 18:45:23-05

FOUNTAIN, CO — A gas line hit in the Safeway shopping center in Fountain has caused the Markets at Mesa Ridge Parkway to be evacuated.

The City of Fountain made the announcement on its Facebook page and urged residents in the area to avoid the area.

Black Hills Energy has been notified and will assess the situation.

Cross Creek is blocked off from Fountain Mesa Road to Brocket Lane.

The situation is ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

_____

