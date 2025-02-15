Garden of the Gods will be receiving some much-needed improvements

COLORADO SPRINGS — Garden of the Gods will be getting some much-needed improvements thanks to the its foundation, which recently donated more than $760,000.

The money will go towards projects, which include the following:



trail improvement

stormwater protection

fire mitigation

bat and bird studies

Park rangers are also getting a new vehicle.

The Garden of the Gods Foundation took a new step this year and got the public involved with fundraising for this donation.

"...Every single dollar makes a difference, because every dollar adds up, and it is going to be seen in the trails, in the safety measures, in the cleanliness of the park, in the accessibility," said Christina Haywood, Executive Director of the Garden of the Gods Foundation.

So far, the Garden of the Gods Foundation has donated almost $7 million to Garden of the Gods Park.

