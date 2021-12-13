Garden of the Gods temporary entrance now open

COLORADO SPRINGS — The temporary entrance to Garden of the Gods Park at Gateway Road is now open.

The entrance was built as part of the 30th Street Corridor project, as the city works on a new roundabout entrance to the park.

Crews have been working on the temporary entrance since early November, and the contractor team used dirt from a new water quality pond.

The temporary entrance will allow visitors to enter the park, as well as the Visitor and Nature Center, for the duration of the construction project.

The project aims to address a number of infrastructure concerns in the area including a lack of roadway shoulders and draining facilities, aging pavement and hillside erosion, and it further aims to increase access for emergency vehicles and evacuation.

Weather permitting, the city hopes to finish the project by mid-2023.

The project is funded by City Public Works. The Surface Transportation Metro Funds are contributing $14.5 million, and the city of Colorado Springs is adding a further $3.5 million to the project.

