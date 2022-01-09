Garden of the Gods sign to move

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The iconic red sandstone sign at the entrance to Garden of the Gods park will soon be moved to a new location. On Monday, city crews will inspect the sign for damage and determine the best way to move it closer to the Foothills Trail which is located just north of Gateway Road.

The slabs are were set in approximately 210 cubic feet of concrete 1994. A recent inspection revealed weathering, cracking and damage to the existing sandstone.

The move is part of the $18 million corridor reconstruction project on 30th Street. That construction project will bring some badly need safety improvements to area which currently lacks roadway shoulders and drainage, has aging pavement and hillside erosion.

The project is anticipated to be complete in mid-2023 depending on the weather It should improve safety and mobility for the traveling public, bicyclists and pedestrians.

Guests at the park on Saturday morning were treated to a History Walk. For $5, they got to reserve a space in an hour long guided hike to learn about the history and natural beauty of the park.

The Garden of the Gods Visitors Center holds guided nature walks almost every day. Click here to view a calendar of events.