Garden of the Gods a major contributor for the Colorado Springs economy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) found Garden of the Gods is a major contributor to the Colorado Springs economy.

Despite the park being free, a report found that Garden of the Gods contributed $272 million to the economy in 2022. The Colorado Springs Parks and Recreation Department says it plans to expand this report.

"We know that Garden of the Gods is a wonderful case study because of its impact, but I also want to know, what about the rest of our parks and all of our sports facilities, and all the things that we offer that make our quality of life in Colorado Springs so much better," said Britt Haley with Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services.

The NRPA also found that Garden of the Gods contributed $65 million in tax revenue in 2022.

