Ganahl calls to end state income tax at Pueblo rally

PUEBLO, Colorado — Heidi Ganahl, the Republican nominee for Governor, made another campaign stop in Pueblo on Thursday, her first visit to the Steel City since her primary victory in late June.

The University of Colorado Regent and Camp Bow-Wow founder told the crowd of supporters at Water Tower Place that she has big, bold ideas for our state such as taking the state income tax to zero.

"We actually are pretty heavy on taxes here in our state. So, what I can do as governor is push towards a budgets tightens up the belt a little bit, gets rid of fraud and waste and make sure that we're spending on things that make a difference, make it easier for people to work, live, and raise a family in Colorado," Ganahl said.

Her argument that Colorado collects too much money in taxes comes as her opponent, incumbent Governor Jared Polis, is speeding up the distribution of tax rebate checks to Colorado residents.

Polis announced in April that tax filers can expect to receive $400 rebate checks ($800 for joint-filers) beginning in September thanks to the legislature passing a bill that advanced the payment date for TABOR refunds.

The governor then announced in June that Colorado Cashback plan amount had grown to $750 for individuals and $1,500 for joint filers.

The Taxpayers Bill of Right (TABOR) Amendment limits how much government revenue can grow every year. Any excess money collected is to be refunded unless voters authorize the government to keep the funds.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.