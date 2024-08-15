Galley Road is closed while crews work to repair a water main break

COLORADO SPRINGS — Traffic heads up for those who need to use Galley Road on Thursday morning.

Colorado Springs Utilities crews are in the area working to repair a water main break.

Colorado Springs Utilities

According to the utility company Galley Road is closed in both directions from Wooten Road to the entrance of the Quail Hill Mobile Home community.

Colorado Springs Utilities is advising you to seek an alternate route or follow the posted traffic detours in the area.

At this time it is unclear what caused the break.

