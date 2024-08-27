Eastbound Galley Road closed for an accident involving a school bus, no children involved

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department says that crews are on the scene of a traffic accident along Galley Road Tuesday morning.

All lanes of Galley Road eastbound are closed at Bowser Drive according to the department. A car appears to have crashed into the back of a school bus.

The fire department said no children were involved in the accident but the vehicle did catch on fire.

All lanes of Galley eastbound are closed between Bowser and Chelton. Fire is out. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/dgiug6Hiny — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 27, 2024

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but expect traffic in the area while cleanup is underway.

At this time the fire department has not said if there were any injuries as a result of the accident.

