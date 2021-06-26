Gagliano's Italian Market celebrates 100 years in business

PUEBLO — Gagliano's Italian Market, an iconic family-owned grocery store in Pueblo, is turning 100 years old and hosting big celebrations in honor of the milestone.

The business was founded by "hard-working immigrants," said Vince Gagliano, who is now the owner of his family's legendary business.

“If you think about it… It’s pretty freakin' amazing you know? It makes me proud. It makes me very proud!”

Gagliano's has lived through a laundry list of historic events - The great Pueblo flood, the Great Depression, World War II, and most recently, the pandemic.

“We had to close our door for over a year just to protect the people who work here and my parents!”

That door is opened again, and customers like Mike and Joni Giarratano are ecstatic about it.

“It’s such a blessing to be able to go back, and go inside, and see everyone and be able to shop, and just be together again!”

The couple has been shopping at Gagliano's since the beginning of their marriage, 66 years ago. However, Mike has "been coming here for about, probably 91 years in his mother’s arms," according to his wife.

Gagliano's is hosting a block party on Saturday, June 26 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm with Italian music, cakes, cookies, and a walk down memory lane with photos all for the public to enjoy!