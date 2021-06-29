Funeral services, procession to be held Tuesday for Officer Gordon Beesley

ARVADA — Tuesday morning, a funeral service will be held to honor Officer Gordon Beesley, the Arvada police officer killed in a shooting in Olde Town June 21.

A procession will also take place ahead of the funeral services beginning approximately 8:15 - 8:30 a.m. The route will proceed as follows:



Begin at I-25 and Highway 7

West on Highway 7

South on North 119th Street

North 119th Street turns into 120th Street

West on South Boulder Road to Flatirons Community Church

The procession route will cause road closures, and drivers are advised to avoid the above areas between 8 - 10 a.m.

The public can be on any public property along the procession route to show their support. The Arvada Police Department reminds anyone interested in coming out to show support to ensure they find a safe location and avoid private property unless there's permission to be there.

The funeral services will be held in a private ceremony at Flatirons Community Church in Lafayette beginning at 10 a.m.

Only family, public safety and invited guests will be allowed into the church. The ceremony will be streamed live on the KOAA News App for streaming devices, KOAA's social media pages and website.

Beesley spent 19 years with the Arvada Police Department. He was a school resource officer for Oberon Middle School and was working patrol in Olde Town for the summer.

He responded for a suspicious incident near the Arvada Library when he was shot and killed. The man police called the "hero" and "Good Samaritan," Johnny Hurley, was also killed in the shooting.

People can donate to Beesley’s family through the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation. Non-monetary donations can be made by clicking here. An authorized GoFundMe account has been set up to help Hurley’s family as well.