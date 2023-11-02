Funeral for Colorado Springs Fire Department Driver-Engineer Bobby Keese is open to the public on Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS — New Life Church in Colorado Springs will host the funeral for Colorado Springs Fire Department Driver-Engineer Bobby Keese on Thursday, November 1. The public is invited to attend the service honoring his 30 years of service with the city.

Keese died unexpectedly while off-duty. He was assigned to Station 22 on the north side of the city.

The funeral events for Keese include a procession from a funeral home to New Life Church. CSFD is asking people to line to to be announced route to honor Keese. Anyone who wishes to attend the services at New Life should arrive by 10:30 a.m. with the funeral beginning at 11 a.m.

News5 will carry the event live on our streaming platforms if you are unable to attend.

“I worked with Bobby over the years, and for those that did not know him, I can say he would rate the ’one of the nicest guy’ categories,” Fire Chief Randy Royal said in a news release. “He was always willing to help others and served our citizens with excellence."

Keese grew up in the fire service. His father was also a Driver/Engineer for CSFD who joined the department in 1969.

“He was one of our best driver engineers,” said Wanderscheid, “He was the driver engineer that the best called for advice. And that's why he won last year in 2022 the very first mentorship award," explains CSFD's Jeff Wanderscheid.

Wanderscheid who has been a colleague and close friend of Keese for close to 25 years also wants the community to know about the man the department is mourning.

Keese’s large physical stature got people’s attention while his friendly nature put people at ease.

“He was a presence in the room, but he is a calming presence. So, he can come into a medical emergency, and I've been on many with him,” said Wanderscheid, “And he just kind of brought some order to some chaos.”

