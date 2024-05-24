Fun Things To Do In Colorado Springs: Territory Days, This Memorial Day Weekend

OLD COLORADO CITY, CO — Territory Days- an annual tradition in Old Colorado City. The events website mentions there will be no parking or shuttles available at Coronado High School this year, like in years past. There are some other options though….

You can park your car and ride from the Colorado Springs CAB garage on 130 S Nevada downtown. That's next to the Pioneer's Museum. It costs one dollar per hour to park there, but there are free shuttles to the event. Those run from 10:30 a.m. through 6:45 p.m. on the weekend, then from 10:30 a.m. through 5:45 p.m. on Monday.

I talked with business owners in the area who say it's a good idea to take the shuttle, because parking can be tough. Terry Sharpton with Santa Fe Trading Co. mentioned he's very excited about territory days. "Territory days is a multi-purpose event of that I think in that case it’s good for the revenue and it’s good to get people out and see what everybody’s got."

Kate Klauss with Carnelian Coffee appreciates the emphasis on local businesses- "They’ve been doing a great job lately. They're really getting a lot of local vendors and supporting the local businesses so you’ll see a lot more local stuff which is very exciting." You can stop by this weekend from ten until seven or Monday from ten until six.

