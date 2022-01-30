Fun, friendly fruit cake tossing competition

It's a lot of fun whether you love or hate fruitcake," Said Mr. Fruitcake, the official mascot of the Great Fruitcake Toss.

Fruitcake lovers and haters gathered for the 27th year in a row to throw their cake around.

"Kind of a funky thing, keeping in tune with the Manitou vibe you know we do kind of weird things here like race coffins and throwing fruit cakes, it's kind of right in line with who we are," said Jenna Gallas with the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce.

While it's a day full of fun in the January sun, the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce says there is a good reason for the great fruitcake toss.

"We do a dollar per ticket to toss a fruitcake, but if you bring in a non-perishable food item, those items do go to the Manitou Springs Food Pantry out of St. Andrews Church, and we have stocked those shelves for years doing this event," Gallas said.

Mister Fruitcake is the mascot, he says he didn't grow up with fruitcake, but carrying on the tradition is important to him.

"It's really cool to introduce a new generation to fruit cake and fruit cake toss and having a good time here in January," said Mr. Fruitcake.

The Special Events Coordinator for the Chamber of Commerce says she loves to see families get together and have fun. Mister Fruitcake says he always looks forward to just participating each year.

"I am not the best person at any of these obstacle courses, which is why I think they put me in this suit," said Mr. Fruitcake.