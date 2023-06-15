Fun-filled events to celebrate Father's Day weekend June 16th - 18th

COLORADO — Every week we try to compile a list of the most fun events we can find across Southern Colorado. In honor of Father's Day this week, we are making it all about Dad. From beers, to cars, to wolves there is an activity for every type of dad to enjoy.

Free admission at the United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum for Father's Day

There is nothing better than having fun without breaking the bank. The United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum will be offering free admission this weekend to celebrate Father's Day. Just use code "Father" at checkout and enjoy a day in one of Colorado Springs' most iconic locations.

June Jubilee

We hear that the weather might improve this weekend, making it the best time for some much-needed outdoor fun. The June Jubilee is an outdoor artisan marketplace that features paintings, woodwork, handcrafted goods, and live music. Free family-friendly fun, all happening in the heart of Colorado Springs at Acacia Park.

35th Annual Rocky Mountain Mustang Roundup

If you want to ditch the galleries and get on the road, the35th Annual Rocky Mountain Mustang Roundup is offering a selection of events starting June 14th. The event has two main locations: At the Pikes Peak International Raceway, there will be an open track and an obstacle course. An hour west of Colorado Springs, in the mountain town of Cripple Creek, Dad can enjoy a show of the most beautiful classic Mustangs in the area. The event is free to anyone that wants to come and watch, but if you want to actively participate there is a cost of $30 to $60 depending on the event.

Father's Day With The Wolves

Museum? Not exciting. Racing? Not enough thrill. Wolves? Now, that's an experience! This weekend there is a rare opportunity tointeract with wolves at the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center. The 9-11 a.m. event will allow guests to tour resident animals, "howl with the pack," and enjoy breakfast burritos. Tickets go for $40 for people ages 12+, but your little cubs can go in for half the price.

Celtic Festival

Do you hear that...? Are those bagpipes? Well, yes, the Celtic Festival at the Western Museum of Mining and Industry is bringing Ireland right to Colorado Springs. The entire family will have the chance to enjoy some fish & chips and marvel at the Irish dancers all weekend starting at $5.

Juneteenth Festival

Last, but not least, another free event. A Juneteenth Festival will be hosted at America the Beautiful Park. The weekend-long celebration has a packed schedule with everything ranging from a talent show, a car show, games, food, and other activities for Dad to be able to interact with his kids. Sunday afternoon, they will host an emancipation ceremony leading up to Monday's Juneteenth celebrations.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.