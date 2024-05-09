Fun-filled events this weekend May 10 - 12

COLORADO — Here are some of the best fun-filled events that are happening around the state this weekend: May 10 to 12.

Elevation Dance Academy Benefit Show

The Elevation Dance Academy is hosting a Benefit Show that will take place on May 11 at the Colorado Springs Christian School. The show will be a three-part act, and proceeds will go to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado. More information about the event can be found here.

Pikes Peak Sports Cards Show

The Pikes Peak Sports Cards Show is the longest-running card show in Colorado. This show allows people to buy and trade all the cards of their liking, with over 70 vendors the options seem near infinite. Whether it be baseball cards or Pokemon cards, this show has what you are looking for. More information about the Cards Show can be found on their website.

Valkyrie Trail Race

This race features every event ranging from a four-mile to a full marathon. Those who participate in the race will get to see the natural wonder and beauty of Cheyenne Mountain State Park. More information on this running event can be found on their website.

Indonesian Music and Dance

This event hosted by Colorado College will see director I Made Lasmawan realize their vision and bring the culture and lifestyle of Indonesia to the stage. It will also be the last event several students will put on for the rest of this school year. More information can be found on the Colorado College website.

Young Boys in the Civil War

This event is one for those history buffs out there. During this historical event, you can view and learn about the stories of the young men and boys who left behind everything while fighting in the Civil War. Learn about stories of bravery, triumph, and heartbreak at this event. More information about the event can be found here.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.