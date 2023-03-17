Fun-filled events in Colorado this weekend March 17th - 19th

COLORADO — It is officially St.Patrick's Day this Friday! While the parades are over, the fun is just getting started this weekend.

Whether you are looking to participate in a pub crawl with friends, ring in the spring with a colorful event, or get a free concert in. Below are five events happening across Colorado this weekend.

Colorado Springs St.Patrick's Day Pub Crawl

On Friday and Saturday in Colorado Springs two "Pub Crawls" will be taking place downtown. Beginning at 4 PM Friday, the Lucky's Bar Crawl begins. Over 1,000 crawlers are expected to participate during the two-day festivities. Tickets are required to attend, and complimentary drinks will be provided.

Bud Light Rocks The Boat Concert Series

The second concert in the "Bud Light Rocks the Boat" series kicks off in Steamboat Springs this weekend on Saturday, March 18th at 3:30 p.m. This family-friendly free event will be taking place at the Steamboat Ski Resort. This weekend you will hear Memphis-based, GRAMMY®-nominated Southern Avenue.

Ring in the Spring Color Fling

Put on white clothing and prepare to get a little messy. This free family event taking place in the alleyway at COATI 514 South Tejon Street Colorado Springs, CO 80903. The Color Fling will begin on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and go until 7:00 p.m. or when the powder runs out. An extra pair of clothes and a towel are recommended for this event.

Immersive Art Experience Spookadelia: The Wakening

Thinking of something a little out there? Try this art exhibit in Denver for a weekend adventure.

Spookadelia is an all-ages psychedelic-themed narrative-driven immersive art experience. The experience guides you through an interactive adventure and if you accomplish "The Wakening" you're bound to win some extra prizes. Tickets start at $12. Located at the Spectra Art Space.

Frozen Dead Guy Days

A popular festival in Colorado is moving locations this year. "Frozen Dead Guy Days" will be in Estes Park instead of Nederland. Starting on Friday, March 17th and running through Sunday, a Colorado exclusive honoring Grandpa Bredo Morstoel. Moerstoel is the cryogenically frozen man the festival honors. At the event expect a packed weekend of concerts, coffin races, and food all starting at $39.00.

____

