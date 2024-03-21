Fun-filled events happening across Colorado this weekend March 22 - 24

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Each week News 5 tries to compile a list of of fun-filled events happening across Colorado. From creepy clowns and acrobats to a disc golf tournament, or head to the Olympic and Paralympic Museum for free for Colorado residents there is plenty of fun to be had for the first weekend of Spring.

Disney on Ice: 'Mickey's Search Party'

Head to the Broadmoor World Arena this weekend to watch Mickey Mouse and his pals search to find Tinker Bell before Captain Hook can capture her magic. This family-friendly event will be taking place Friday through Sunday with multiple shows throughout the day. Tickets start at $15, learn more here.

Olympic & Paralympic Museum Free Admission

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum is teaming up with Alpine Bank to offer free admission to every Colorado resident with a valid ID at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 23, not a Colorado resident. No worries, anyone who accompanies a resident with ID will get a ticket for just $10. Can't make it this time, no worries you will get another chance on March 30. More information here.

Denver Home Show

HGTV fans this one is for you, this weekend Denver is hosting the Denver Home Show. The Denver Home Show showcases home-related products and services and will have over 400 booths in attendance. HGTV's Unsellable Houses twins Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb will be in attendance to give a talk about refreshing and renovating homes to sell. Located at the National Western Complex in Denver, tickets start at $10. Learn more here.

2024 Arkansas Valley Throwdown

In the mood for a fun day out in the sun? Make your way down to Pueblo City Park to watch 80 contestants compete in the 2024 Arkansas Valley Throwdown to watch disc golfers compete. The Saturday-Sunday event will have two rounds being played on Saturday and two rounds on Sunday. Learn more here.

Paranormal Cirque

Make your way down to the Pueblo Mall for a 17+ event for the Paranormal Cirque, and check out the freaks, mysterious creatures, creepy clowns, and acrobats flying through the iconic tent. The showrunners describe the cirque as a fusion between Circus, theatre, and cabaret which brings you back to your nightmares. Tickets start at $15.00. Learn more here.

