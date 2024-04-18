Fun-filled events happening across Colorado this weekend April 19th -21st

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Each week News5 tries to compile a list of fun-filled events happening across Colorado. This week whether you are in the mood to watch a battle on the skating rink, check out an auto and air show, or looking to get outside and do some good for Earth Day check out what is happening this weekend.

Pikes Peak Roller Derby

In the mood for catching a unique sport this weekend? Put on the knee and elbow pads and get ready for the Pikes Peak Roller Derby with a match-up this Saturday between the Danger Dolls vs the Killer Queens. Hosted at the Xfinity Roller Sports Arena tickets start at $15. More information here.

Wings and Wheels Car and Fly-In

Ready to check out some hot rods and aerial aces? At the Wings and Wheels show at the Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum next to Pueblo Memorial Airport this Saturday, one can expect a variety of vehicles, and planes as well as food trucks, vendors, music, and more. Learn more here.

Touch-A-Truck Family Event

Need a fun family event to attend on Saturday? This free event at the Norris Penrose Indoor Event Center will feature police cars, fire trucks, construction equipment, and military equipment for families to explore. This FREE event will also allow you to talk to the different operators of the trucks and there will be a no-horn hour from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. Learn more here.

Spring Fling

Racing fans get ready, the Pikes Peak International Raceway is hosting its inaugural Spring Fling this weekend. With drift racing kicking off on Friday night, followed by time trials on Saturday. Learn more here.

UCCS vs. Colorado Mesa

In the mood for some baseball? You are in luck the UCCS Mountain Lions will be hosting Colorado Mesa with four games slotted this weekend. On Friday, a doubleheader is slated for Saturday followed by the series closer on Sunday. Learn more here.

