Fun-filled events happening across Colorado: May 3 to May 5

COLORADO — Each week News5 tries to compile a list of fun-filled events happening around Colorado. From the Blossom Festival to hockey, there is planning happening this weekend from May 3 to May 5.

The 86th Canon City Music and Blossom Festival

This massive festival is one of the biggest in the state for school-run music competitions. This event lasts through May 5 and will feature competitions including national high school, middle school, and junior high schools in concert, band, jazz band, parade, orchestra, and concert choir. More information about the event can be found on the Canon City website.

Caroline Peters Canon City was excited to kick off the city's 83rd Music and Blossom Festival. The event held a parade, vendors and music.

May the 4th Be With You 5k

The 2024 Colorado Brewery Running Series is hosting a 5k run for National Star Wars Day. This space-based event will be held in Westminster and will start at the Frolic Brewing Company. More information on their website.

May The Art Be With You: Art Show Opening Night & Special Event

Spectra Art Space will also be holding a Star Wars Day-based event with their Star Wars-based art exhibit. The event is free with an RSVP and will feature meetings with the artists, dice readings, gifts, and even a costume contest. More information about this event can be found on the Spectra Art Space website.

Colorado Warriors Alpha vs. CO NHL Alumni Fundraiser Game

The Colorado Warriors Alpha has the exciting opportunity to face off against players from the Colorado NHL Alumni. They can show off their skills against the accumulative experience of some of the wisest in the game in this exciting match-up. More about the match can be found on the Colorado Warriors Hockey website.

Cinco de Mayo Community Parade

Denver will be hosting their Cinco de Mayo Community Parade again. This parade is one of the largest of its kind and will feature Chihuahua races, taco-eating contests, lowrider car shows, and many more exciting events. The sidewalk events will be free to everyone. More information about the parade can be found on the parade website.

