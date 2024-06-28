Fun-filled events for the weekend of June 28 to 30

COLORADO — Here are some of the best fun-filled events from around the state for the weekend of June 28 to June 30.

Endless Sunshine Festival:

Spend the day in Civic Center Park with a chorus of live music, lawn games, fun events, and food trucks galore. The day will see six performing groups take the stage under the warmth of the summer sun. More information can be found on the Endless Sunshine Festival website.

Kickoff to Summerfest:

The jaw-dropping town of Pagosa Springs is playing host to a dual fine arts and music festival. Listen to live music all while viewing fine art that is sure to ensnare the senses. The event will feature a pantheon of artists to check out. More information can be found on their website.

Colorado Renaissance Festival:

The 47th year of this historic festival will be taking place in Larkspur over the weekend. Scottish bagpipers, madrigal singers, and an Irish Troubador, this festival packs a punch. Don't miss the Men in Kilt contest to see who is the fairest kilt wearer in the land. More information can be found on their website.

Donkey Derby Days:

Cripple Creek sees the return of its famed Donkey Derby Days festival. The festival will include fun games, live entertainment, family fun activities, and of course centers around the donkey race which has been performed at Donkey Derby Days since the 1930's. More information can be found on theDonkey Derby Days website.

Colorado Lavender Festival:

This festival in beautiful Palisade will have attendees learn about the diversity of lavender and all of the things you can do with it. From the culinary aspect to the arts and crafts lavender will be making an appearance in all forms, including in a gourmet lavender-based dinner. More information can be found on the Grand Junction website.

