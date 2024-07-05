Fun-filled events for the weekend of July 5 to July 7

COLORADO — Here are some of the best fun-filled events from around the beautiful state of Colorado for the weekend of July 5 to July 7.

UVC Free Summer Concert Series:

Live music and sunshine, what else could you ask for from a summer's day? Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the grassy lawn as you listen to some of the best bands around Colorado Springs. More information can be found on the UVC website.

Japan Fest 2024:

Dive into the world of Japanese culture at this fun-for-all-ages show and festival. A variety of artists will take the stage and put on incredible performances. The festival will be highlighted by a tribute to legendary Japanese artist Ryuichi Sakamoto. More information can be found on their website.

Fan Expo Denver 2024:

The Colorado Convention Center will fill up with an estimated 100,000 people decked out in their favorite character's costumes. Comics, anime, sci-fi, horror, cosplay, or gaming, this convention will be packed to the brim with sights to see. More information can be found on the Colorado Convention Center website.

Flying Heels Rodeo:

Granby is hosting an Independence Day celebration this weekend with a firework display and The Amazing Westernaires. Go watch the great battle of man versus beast and enjoy the bright lights that accompany it. More information can be found on the Granby Rodeo website.

South Park Blue Grass Festival:

Everyone's favorite Colorado namesake show is having a Bluegrass Music Festival. Vendors, great food, and live music will be the central hub of this beautiful festival. More information can be found on their website.

