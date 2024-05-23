Fun-filled events for the weekend, May 24-26

Territory Days 2024:

The largest street fair in Colorado is returning once more this year, as Territory Days continues its streak of more than 45 years in action. Hundreds of vendors will be filling the streets with handcrafted trinkets from all over the world. The free entry event will also feature live music, great food, and dozens of unique events for those who show up. More information on the event can be found on theTerritory Days website.

The economic impact of Territory Days

Denver Arts Festival:

The Denver Arts Festival is celebrating a quarter of a century in representing the artists of Colorado and around the nation. This festival will have over 50,000 people attend as they scour the event for the art pieces that speak to them the most. The event is held in Central Park and will become a temporary hub where artists can connect with one another and the community that surrounds them. This state-of-the-art festival is expected to be one of the biggest art shows in the nation. For more information, you can visit the Denver Arts Festival website.

Boulder Creek Festival:

If live music, vendors, and food sounds appealing to you, you may want to check out the Boulder Creek Festival. This festival spans the course of four days and will feature more than 30 bands at three different venues. There will also be over 200 vendors showcasing their goods. Not to be outdone there will also be 30 restaurants serving their best cuisine for those attending. More information can be found on the Boulder Creek Festival website.

Bluegrass Festival:

The final festival listed on this festival-centric weekend is the Bluegrass Festival. This festival in Salida finds itself on the bank of the Arkansas River. Join others in good spirits, live music, delicious food, and bundles of fun. This event has been a free event that has run for 21 years and is a great event to see the beautiful town of Salida and the community alongside it. More information can be found on the Blue Grass website.

Avon Town Clean Up and Sustainability Fair:

This event focused on sustainability is a great way for the community to meet and talk with the people who are out there working to create a cleaner and long-lasting environment. Those participating will be able to help clean up the town and learn how they can use what they clean to be repurposed in a more productive manner. The event will feature drinks and delicious food for those attending. More information can be found on theAvon website.

___





D11 Student Graduates With 60+ College Credits Colorado Springs School District 11 high school seniors graduated Tuesday. It's the first graduating class to walk at the Ed Robson Arena at Colorado College. One student graduated with more than 60 college credits through Pikes Peak State College and now has a full scholarship to Yale. D11 high school senior graduates with 60+ college credits and full ride to Yale

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.